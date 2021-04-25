Babajide Sanwo-Olu: The Sleepless Achiever

Lagos is still the number state and city in Nigeria. This is not because of the overwhelmingly large crowds of hustling people or the significant ethnic diversity characteristic of these crowds. Rather, Lagos is like imperial jade, a glowing centre of opportunities and comfort because of a man, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his team of sleepless overachievers.

To a newcomer to Lagos, the State is a swirling mass of people, islands and good roads. But to anyone who has lived in the Centre of Excellence for three to eight years, none of the changes to these characteristics of the Lagos environment is undeserving of applause.

It used to be assumed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was the typical noisemaker, albeit an intellectual one. Since coming on board the Lagos ship in 2019, the agenda and accomplishments of the man have proved otherwise. Practically every aspect of Lagos has changed, from housing to infrastructure, education and job opportunities. In fact, one might say that Sanwo-Olu’s vision of a 21st Century Lagos with traffic management and transportation, health and environment, and education and technology has been nothing but a well-clocked augury.

To Sanwo-Olu’s credit, the education sector has become a hive of honey for teachers and instructors. The learning environment has not only been significantly amped, but teachers have begun to enjoy the true dividends of democracy. And then there’s the integration of the sector with technology, with online learning, digital schooling, skill acquisition, et cetera.

To Sanwo-Olu’s credit, potholes on highways are becoming something of the past. Transport infrastructure has enjoyed a buoying up since Sanwo-Olu came on board, with new options for travel, reduced congestion, and an all-round improvement in the movement of people and things within Lagos.

To Sanwo-Olu’s credit, indigenous investors have had their interests stoked, and large-scale investments are pouring in at an all-time high rate. This has reduced the burden for job creation and infrastructure development at the lower levels of the Lagos government.

All in all, Governor Sanwo-Olu is not asleep or sleeping. This much is obvious from the many welcome developments in Lagos State.

