Akin Alabi, Shina Peller and Tajudeen Adefisoye: Youngest Politicians Making Impacts

Youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Young people are the key to the future. Overuse has turned such sayings into clichés. Nevertheless, the truth might pass into legend, but it will never become falsehood. Although only a handful of young people are in the upper tiers of Nigerian politics and government, no one can claim that they are nonentities.

For most intending politicians who are 45 years old or less, politics in Nigeria is like a dinner with the devil: surviving the ordeal would require the use of very long cutlery. Thus, those that eventually take a bold step do so against well-meaning counsels from friends and family to do otherwise. Notwithstanding, with the quality of youths making loud impacts, the narrative is gradually changing.

In the House of Representatives, especially, young politicians have begun making legends of themselves with their passion and visions for the future of Nigeria. Three of these politicians immediately come to mind: Oloye Akin Alabi, Shina Abiola Peller, and Tajudeen Adefisoye.

Oloye Akin Alabi is more notable for his being a super entrepreneur and author. Although he has taken a step back from NairaBET, it is on record that he almost certainly established the modern sports betting industry in Nigeria. However, the 44-year-old Alabi has wielded the same influence to represent his Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency (of Oyo State) in the House of Reps. So far, the titled philanthropist has not disappointed his people.

Shina Peller is 45 years old and has represented the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency (Oyo State) in the House of Reps since 2019. An industrialist and entrepreneur, Peller has proved to the other members of the Green Chamber that youth does not connote shyness or reservation. Thus, Peller has been one of the most outspoken voices in the legislative pavilion of Femi Gbajabiamila.

Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye is the youngest member of the House of Reps. At 37 years of age, Adefisoye represents Ondo State’s Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency. Nevertheless, age is just a number for him. His momentum has culminated in projects geared towards youth development in his State.

What else is there to say? Nigeria will be nothing short of exciting with such people at the helm of affairs in the coming years.

