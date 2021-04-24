Top 16 Car Care Tips for Rainy Season

TIPS OF THE WEEK

by Bennett Oghifo

Every car owner has faced a problem during the days of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. While it is important to get your car serviced regularly, it is not possible to turn up to a service centre every day after a heavy shower. For this reason and many more, it is crucial to know a few tips and tricks to keep your car shielded from water and corrosion.

If you live in an area where it rains frequently, make sure you note these pointers down. And if your car is not used to the rainfall, it is even more essential to follow the steps. Let’s have a look at the car care tips for the rainy season.

•Windshield Cleaning

Starting with the very basic, but often overlooked point; always remember to give your windshield and other mirrors a good clean. If you’re taking out your car after a night of rain, you may have noticed dirt and dust on the glass.

This is because the water dries out in the morning and leaves the mineral deposits behind, which transform into the dirt. Now if you drive with a dirty windshield and mirrors, it would hamper your judgement and give you an unclear view of what is ahead. Moreover, if it rains against, the water droplets will stick to the dirt and dust, giving you even more difficulty while driving.

It is recommended to give the windshield, back mirror, and side mirrors a thorough cleaning to avoid an unfortunate incident. You can additionally use a water-repellant product that will improve the visibility as the raindrops will roll off, rather than smearing the glass.

•Lights

During a heavy downpour, your lights are the one that guides you through the path. They improve visibility not just for you, but also for the incoming traffic. And so, you should always pay extra attention to the lights before driving your car in the rainy season. Make sure your lights are working properly and efficiently.

A good way to check your car lights is to turn them all which includes the fog lights, headlights, hazard light, taillights, indicators, etc. If you notice that the lights are flickering or getting dimmer, this is indicative that some of the bulbs need a change. The issue can also be related to the battery.

To keep things less foggy and more clear, clean your car lights before heading out, and you can use the same water-repellent product on them too.

•Windshield Wipers

If the climate of your place is alternating between monsoon and summers, chances are you haven’t used the windshield wiper since the last monsoon. During the summer, due to the excessive heat, the rubber of the wiper can crack and become brittle.

You may want to have a look at the windshield wiper before you are entering the monsoon season. It is very easy to replace the windshield wipers and you can do so by buying replacements from a car shop. Additionally, make sure you have the washer fluid topped up as it can evaporate over time and leave behind a sticky residue which hampers the efficient working of the wipers. And you don’t want that when you’re stuck in rainy traffic.

4. Wash & Wax

Before we move on to the big things, let’s have a look at the point no 4 of our car care tips for the rainy season.

You’re probably wondering what’s the use of cleaning the car when it’s going to get dirty again in the rain. Well, there is a point.

Once your car goes through the muddy water and stays like that for a few nights, the easily removable spots become stubborn. This means you will have to go through a cleaning service to get them removed. Moreover, just like your car glass, your car paint is also vulnerable to the dirt spots

A good car and wash will not only remove the dirt and dust but will also protect it from getting dirty and muddy again. The wax acts as a water repellant, so instead of smearing on, the rainwater droplets will easily roll-off.

•Tyres

During monsoon, the majority of road accidents happen due to bad and unmaintained tyres. When the roads are wet and slippery, it takes extra strength from your brake and tyres to bring the car to an accurate halt. A worn down and the old tyre will do you no good, and it will become increasingly difficult to stop them at the right moment.

Before the clouds start pouring down, it is a smart move to check the tyres. The grooves on your tyre play an important role during the rainy season. They are specially designed to direct the water away from the “contact patch” of rubber that glues your car to the road. If the car tyres are worn out, it will have difficulty in keeping the water away. If the water comes in contact with the patch for a long time, your car will veer out of control or spin. This is known as “hydroplaning”.

Before you go out, check the tread on the tyres using a coin which can be stuck into the tread to check how deep it is. Moreover, you can also use a tread-wear indicator and change your tyres when needed.

(Source: Acton Service Centre)

•Battery

Now this is an important car care tip for the rainy season.

Driving in the rain requires additional power from the battery, and hence it is important to have a look at it before stepping into the downpour. Cold and wet weather can stress the battery, whereas humidity can cause corrosion and drain it overnight.

Look out for the signs like dimming light, issues in starting the car, etc, as they are indicative of a stressed and worn out battery. If your battery is fairly new, try to recharge it before the monsoon season. And if you have been using it for a couple of years, it’s time for a change.

You can additionally, also have a look at the wiring of the car as any exposed wire or connection can come in contact with the water.

•Brakes

Always remember that it is different when you’re driving on a wet road when compared to a dry one. You would need to press your brakes much before you would do otherwise. This happens because the water leads to a reduction in the friction between the tyres and the brakes.

When your brakes are worn out, it becomes even more difficult to stop at the correct time when the roads are wet. For the safety of your car and the ones inside it, it is crucial to check your brakes. To do so, let your car be idle for a moment before you start with the process. Now gently press the brake while increasing the force. If you experience juddering, it indicates a worn-out brake pad. Additionally, your brake fluid might also need topping up.

•Check for Leaks

Coming to the #8 car care tips for the rainy season, it is not time to look for leaks. Every car is fitted with rubber seals which help to keep the water out of the car. But it may happen that over time, the rubber loses its grip and is unable to shield the car as much. This leads to water dripping inside the car and you don’t want that.

Inspect the rubbers on the sunroof, windows, windshields, door sills, etc to make sure there is no moisture building up and you’re as protected inside the car as you would be in your house.

•Air conditioner

You always keep the windows and sunroof shut while driving through the rain. This means there is no way for the air to enter and leave the car, and you keep inhaling the same air.

To avoid this, make sure your air conditioner is in good condition. It will help to bring in the fresh air from the outside and circulate it so you’re not stuck in a closed environment. Additionally, A/C also helps in defogging the windshields and windows which helps to have better visibility.

Make sure that the filters in the AC are cleaned before the monsoon kicks in so that you don’t have to worry about foul-smelling air getting pulled into the vehicle.

• Inspecting under the Carriage

The underbody of your car needs care and maintenance during the rainy season. One of the best tips that I have received is to generously apply anti-rusting coating on the underbody. The standing water, splashing puddles, moisture, and dirt/grime mixture can lead to the effectiveness of your brake system. The water may even seep into any cracked or loose CV joints, washing away lubrication, and doing more damage.

Make sure you avoid spraying it on the engine/exhaust component and brake discs to avoid any accidents. You should also regularly clean under the carriage, making sure there are no rust forming, or leaves and dirt stuck, which might be hindering the performance.

• Tighten the Belt

Your vehicle components work together in harmony and are attached with the help of belts and bands. The accessory belts attached to the pulleys on the side of the engine serve to transfer power from the engine to the alternator, air-conditioner, and power steering system.

The rainy season leads to worn out or loose belts which squeals when they are working. I mean, who would want that.

Make sure you take a look at the belts and have them tightened at a service centre if you face any issue.

•. Interior Care

Wet, muddy shoes, drenched clothes, and the moisture in the air; if there is anything that goes through the worst in the monsoon season, it is the car’s interior. It is not only unhealthy but can also lead to a smelly interior. And I don’t think that is on anybody’s wishlist.

One of the best rainy car care tip is to use newspapers to absorb the water and mud off the carpets. You can alternatively use a large towel to drape the backrest and headrest in order to avoid water permeating into the car seats.

Giving the current pandemic scare, you must also go for regular cabin sanitization to avoid exposure to any kind of virus. Since the monsoon season accentuates the spread of the virus, a little precaution never hurts anybody.

•. Rainy Season Driving Tips

One of the safe things to do during the monsoon season is to drive in the centre lane. The reason behind this is that the middle lane has the least possibility of waterlogging. Similarly, while you are driving through a water-logged area, drive slow with the constant throttle while avoiding constant braking.

It is also smart to have a considerable amount of space between your vehicle and the one in front to avoid any mishaps or accidents. If the water levels are extremely high, do not restart as it can damage the engine.

Drive with your hazard lights on when you’re going through a water-clogged area.

14. Emergency Kit

It’s a good car care tip for the rainy season to have a backup. Make sure you keep your emergency kit handy when driving during the cold, rainy season. This should include a phone charger, tow cable, raincoat flashlight, and jumper cable.

15. Service

If you don’t have a deep knowledge of the car or do not pay heed to the above-mentioned points, don’t worry. You can always get a pre-monsoon car service where professional mechanics will look into the car and replace/service any parts that would give you trouble later on. You can also opt for cleaning services, a major service, or just an interim one. It all depends on when was the last time you had your car serviced.

16. Carry Spares

Weather can often be unpredictable and it would be great to have spares in your trunk. People often associate spares with tyres but you can also have windshield wipers since they are prone to damage. You can also carry an additional car’s fuses, umbrellas, raincoats, towels, boots, etc. (Source: Acton Service Centre)

