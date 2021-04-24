Presidency’s Statement on Pantami Confirms Sympathy for Terrorism, Says PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the statement by the Buhari Presidency showed desperation to provide official cover to a terrorism apologist that further confirmed public and international apprehensions that the Buhari administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were patronising acts of terrorism in the country.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said.

“Nigerians were traumatised that the Presidency could mount a hopeless defence and justification for the actions of the exposed Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who had already confessed to supporting terrorist groups like al-Qaida and Taliban. “It is instructive to note that this anti-people stance has heightened public anxiety that the Buhari Presidency is a haven for traitors who are providing support to acts of terrorist activities in our nation.”

The PDP said the party held that it had further exposed why the Buhari Presidency had failed to decisively confront terrorism as well as why terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and insurgents were emboldened to ravage the nation and massacre our compatriots.

According to PDP, “It is inexcusable that the Buhari Presidency is showing grave insensitivity to the fact that thousands of Nigerians have been massacred, maimed and horrified; that hundreds of communities have been devastated and that our nation has been under siege because of the actions and public comments by individuals like Isa Pantami.

“Our party notes that if indeed, the Buhari Presidency has not found itself entangled, the least it ought to have done in the face of allegations against Pantami was to reassure Nigerians by first relieving Isa Pantami of his office and hand him over to the appropriate agency for deradicalisation,” the party said.

The PDP asserted that it was pertinent to point out that Isa Pantami had initially denied his support to terrorist groups and only admitted after he was overwhelmed by evidence; thus rubbishing the lame claims by the Buhari Presidency that the minister had turned a new leaf 20 years ago.

The PDP said that it holds that Isa Pantami belongs to the deradicalisation center and not in any way in the Federal Executive Council where he had been alleged of compromising the national security as evinced in his initial denials.

The party said that “This is in addition to allegations in the public space that the exposed minister had been compromising our national data as well as the NIN registration exercise, wherein aliens and invaders from other countries were alleged to have been registered as our citizens. These are issues that our party insists must be investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“As a party, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to reassure the citizens by immediately withdrawing the statement from his Presidency, relieve Isa Pantami of his position as minister and take a bold step to flush out terrorist apologists from the Presidency.”, the PDP declared.

