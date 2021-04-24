Police, Amotekun, Hunters Storm Forests as Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti APC Chieftain

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Suspected gunmen have abducted an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ekiti State , Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi.

The kidnapped APC stalwart , is the Supervisor for Agriculture, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

Impeccable sources revealed to journalists that Busuyi was kidnapped on Thursday evening along the desolate Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti Road.

It gathered that he was kidnaped while driving in his personal car along the route.

After his abduction, Busuyi’s car was said to have been abandoned beside the road while he was whisked away into the forest.

The Police Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who commented on the kidnap, said the police operatives in the Rapid Response Squad, Amotekun Corps and local hunters had invaded the sprawling Ilawe-Erinjiyan forest in search of the local government official.

He narrated that the man was waylaid by gunmen while driving along that route around 6p.m. on that day.

Abutu assured the residents that the police won’t allow kidnapers to perceive Ekiti as a safe haven or turn it into an epicentre of criminality.

“As I speak with you, our men and officers in partnership with the Amotekun Corps and local hunters are already in the bush searching for the victim.

“We won’t fold our arms and allow criminal gangs to hold Ekiti by jugular, we are determined to redouble our efforts to make Ekiti safe from kidnappers.

“But we want our people to be security conscious . Let them report strange faces to the nearest police station for prompt action. This is the time for all of us to be watchful,” he said.

