Oba Saheed Elegushi’s 45th Birthday Party

FAIRGROUND

By Azuka Ogujiuba

One of Lagos most popular and arguably the most stylish traditional ruler, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Eleguhshi rounded off activities marking his 45th birthday with classy dinner that will be remembered for a long time.

Held at the Monarch Events Centre, and anchored by Gbenga Adeyinka and Ali Baba, the party was a fitting finale to two days of activities to celebrate King of Ikate-Elegushi Land, Lagos State.

Entertainment was off the hook too. Veentage Band, DJ Spinal, Davido, Naira Marley, Patoranking, Fireboy, CDQ and Lil Kesh all thrilled the crowd.

The high light point of the evening was when the amiable King was joined by his sweet mother, Olori Sinat Elegushi and his beautiful wives: Olori Sekinat and Olori Hadiza, and together, they cut his gigantic mulit-tier cake and of course, it was welcome by a wondrous applause from his guests.

Guests at the event included Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, his deputy, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sani, Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the State’s Attorney General, Moyo Onigbanjo, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi and husband, Dr Taiwo Afolabi (SIFAX), Amina Jambo, Shina Pellar, Ooni of Ife, Enita Adeyeye Oguwusi, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Oba Lateef Adams, Abisoye Fagade, Chief Nike Okundaye (Nike Art Gallery), Austin Okocha and a host of others.

