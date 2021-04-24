Looking for the End of the Rainbow

When I did a google search for some personal information a number of sites appeared but so did a related search of “Fun retirement jobs that pay a small fortune”. My name is reasonably common so I wondered how Google knew I was retired, liked fun and could use a small fortune. I know personalised ads and suggestions are a reality on searches and many web pages, but it does make me wonder how much they know about me and why?

When I decided to click the link all I got was “It looks like there aren’t many great matches for your search” and therefore today my life stays the same, a bit of a disappointment but who knows about tomorrow?

There are a few lessons here, don’t click on odd weblinks as they could be dangerous or just disappointing. Google knows a lot about you and this should be a reminder not to put anything on the web you don’t want your grandmother to know or see. There are no real jobs that pay you a lot for doing little or at least not while I was still working.

Maybe I’ll stay off the internet for a few days to avoid any more disappointments but we all know how addictive it is. Good luck if you try to stay away from social media for any more time than it takes to drink a coffee.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

