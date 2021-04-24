European American University Honours Mba, Igboanugo

The Chief Executive Officer of CDV Properties and Development Limited,Chief Charles Mba and the Founder & Group Managing Director Ziloc Construction Ltd & Zelo Homes Ltd, Ugochukwu Harvey Igboanugo will be conferred with a Honorary Doctorate Degree by the European American University, Commonwealth of Dominican Republic today.

According to statement made available by the Head of West African Operations of the University, Dr. Josephine Egbuta, Charles Mba is to be honoured with an Award of a Doctorate Degree of Science (D.Sc) in Properties Development and Real Estates Management while the Founder & Group Managing Director Ziloc Construction Ltd & Zelo Homes Ltd, Igboanugo is to be honoured with the award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.Hons) in Property Management and Estate Development.

Egbuta posited that Chief Mba and Igboanugo’s nomination did not come as a surprise to the school, adding that it was long overdue.

Before now, Mba had been honoured as a recipient of so many awards which include Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award of Excellence; The Dignity of Man Award from the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Lagos Branch; the Africa Prize for Leadership Excellence as The Property Development Personality of the year 2017;

The Award of Outstanding Leadership Recognition & Inspirational Leadership, Excellence Award in West Africa by the Chartered Institute Of Public Resources Management & Politics, Ghana on the 10th day of March, 2020 and among others.

The European American University also revealed that other prominent Nigerians who had distinguished themselves in national politics, service to humanity and demonstration of good leadership will be given the opportunity to join Chief Charles Mba and Harvey Ugochukwu Igboanugo on the award stage.

