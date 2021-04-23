Timipre Sylva, Sarki Auwalu, Others Get OGTAN Recognition

Mary Nnah

Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Timipre sylva will be decorated with “The Gas Decade Personality” award during the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) 2021 Annual General Meeting/Lecture series scheduled for April 28, 2021.

The award event, which is a hybrid of event holding virtually and physically at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, is one of the several activities lined up for the OGTAN AGM/lecture series titled, “Inclusive Human Capacity Development”.

The Gas Decade Personality, the association said, is in recognition of Sylva’s huge contributions towards the development of Nigeria as a gas-based economy and the transition to a cleaner source of energy in alignment with the global energy transition and the sustainable development goal regarding inclusive energy access.

The association will also decorate the Director/Chief Executive Officer, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Sarki Auwalu with “the Oil & Gas Innovative” award.

This award is in recognition of his numerous contributions and innovation that have led to the build up toward national goals, in aligning with the global energy transition and bringing stability and expansion and participation to the national economy.

OGTAN will also confer fellowship awards to various distinguished members who have contributed immensely to the growth of the Association and the Oil & Gas Industry at large.

The lecture series is one of the Association‘s key events for the year which promises to be remarkable with speakers including Engr. Auwalu Sarki as the guest speaker who will be speaking on the topic “Human Capacity Development opportunities in the Government Gas Expansion Programme.”

