Olu of Warri: Okowa Commiserates with Itsekiri Nation

*Sues for sustenance of Ikenwoli’s legacy of peace

By Omon-Julius Onabu

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the entire Itsekiri ethnic nationality on the demise of its monarch, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri.

The governor expressed his condolences to the Itsekiri when members of Olu of Warri Advisory Council visited him on Thursday at Government House, Asaba, the state capital.

“I want to truly condole with the whole of Itsekiri nation on the passing of Ogiame Ikenwoli, the king who believed in peace”, Okowa stated.

The delegation from the Olu Advisory Council was led by the Iyatsere of Itsekiri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunglehe.

The governor told members of the Olu of Warri Council that Ogiame Ikenwoli would be sorely missed as the departed monarch “was an epitome of peace” who sincerely believed in building bridges across ethnic divides not only in Delta but across the country.

He sued for sustenance of the departed monarch’s exemplary commitment to the promotion of inter-ethnic peace and unity in order to foster the atmosphere of development and progress.

The late Ogiame Ikenwoli contributed immensely to the peace and development of not only Warri Kingdom, but the state and the country, he stated.

Okowa said, “I want to truly condole with the whole of Itsekiri nation on the passing of Ogiame Ikenwoli, the king who believed in peace.

“He set out to visit other monarchs to establish partnership and friendship and these partnerships he built helped to improve on the peace in the state and helped in bringing various kingdoms together.

“We thank God for the life of his Royal Majesty (Ogiame Ikeneoli) who has gone to the great beyond; and, I pray that the Itsekiri nation will continue to work for peace because he was an epitome of peace.

“We appreciate his conduct as a royal father who was always with us at state functions along with his colleagues.

“He built bridges of friendship and played his role beyond the Itsekiri nation.

“We were not expecting this but only God knows why it happened so early. On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the Itsekiri nation on the passing of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri Kingdom,” he said.

The governor congratulated the Olu-designate, Prince Tsola Emiko, on his emergence and called on the Itsekiri people to give him their full support.

He urged the Olu of Warri Advisory Council led by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunglehe, to do its best to unite everyone of the kingdom and ensure that there was peace in Warri Kingdom.

“I thank God that you have been able to arrive at a decision in the interest of the people on the choice of a new monarch”, Okowa further said. “I pray to God to lead the Itsekiri nation through these trying times even as we work towards giving the departed king befitting burial rites, and as we also look forward to the presentation of the new king.

“Please extend my congratulations to the new monarch, and we assure him that our prayers are with him just as we pray that the Itsekiri nation will remain united.

“It is only when there is peace that we can have development not only in Warri but the entire Delta State,” he said.

However, the governor urged all aggrieved persons in the process of picking a new monarch to sheathe their swords to ensure that everything was done peacefully and in unity in the overall interest of Itsekiri people.

Speaking earlier for the Olu of Warri Advisory Council, Chief Brown Mene said that the delegation was at the Government House to intimate the governor on the demise of the Ogiame Ikenwoli and the subsequent choice of a successor to the stool.

Chief Mene said, “Your Excellency, on the 5th of April, 2021, we got to a point where as a people, we gathered together to make a proclamation that our revered Ogiame Ikenwoli had been called to join his ancestors.

“And, because we know the king never dies, on that same day we proclaimed to the whole world that we have a new Olu-designate in the person of Prince Tsola Emiko.

“At the conclusion of the funeral rites of the departed King, we can then enthrone the new king.”

Meanwhile, the high-power delegation of Itsekiri chiefs also condoled with the governor on the demise of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed on in January this year.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a letter to the governor formally notifying him of the demise of HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu of Warri.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

