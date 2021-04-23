NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike over Sacking of Kaduna Workers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC yesterday signified its intention to embark on a five-day warning strike to protest the decision of the Kaduna State government to lay off civil servants without paying their entitlements.

The NLC is also planning a security summit in Abuja on April 29 to find solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja after the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the congress, NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said the warning strike had been proposed by the committee to demand the reversal of the anti-labour policy of the Kaduna State Government.

NLC accused the state government of violating labour laws by laying off civil servants without their entitlements on the basis that the state lacked funds to continue paying a bloated civil service.

He added that the declaration of workers as being redundant without following due process violates the workers’ rights.

According to him, the insecurity in Kaduna State, which aggravated in recent times, affirmed the fears expressed by the labour on the likely consequences of the massive sack of workers.

According to him, the Kaduna State government cannot be making excuses of a scarcity of funds when it generates over N50billion as internally-generated revenue yearly.

“The CWC has expressed concern over the illegal sacking of Kaduna civil servants. The entire workers in Nigeria have condemned the massive sacking of thousands of civil servants by the Kaduna State Government and the conversion of many of them to casual workers under the pretence of a paucity of funds or drop in revenue.

“Therefore, the CWC is recommending to the NEC meeting, which is to be held within the week, a number of actions to be taken against the Kaduna State Government. “Having violated all known labour laws, the CWC has recommended to the NEC that all workers, whether public or private, will withdraw their services from all sectors of the economy for five days in the first instance, and where there is no remorse. It is going to be a total action because we know that Governor Nasir el-Rufai is not alone in this action- that there others who are part of it,” he said.

NLC president added that the organised labour was worried about the worsening security situation in the country, hence the plan by the NLC to organise a security summit in Abuja on April 29, 2021, to proffer solutions to the menace.

“Labour is concerned about the state of insecurity in the country, particularly the spate of kidnappings for ransom and banditry and the latest security challenge in the South-east where criminals are killing security agents and then taking away their weapons.

“We cannot also, forget the ongoing challenge of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east, which has not been addressed. Because of all of these, NLC is proposing to convene a second peace and security summit to be held in Abuja on April 29,” he stated.

Wabba also spoke of the leadership succession crisis in the Labour Party, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to desist from being used by some unscrupulous politicians to destabilise the party.

Wabba stated that the leadership of labour was planning a low-key May Day celebration on May 1, adding that about half the capacity of the Eagle Square venue in Abuja would be used.

He said apart from the limitations posed by the COVID19 pandemic still ravaging the globe, labour would be scaling down the activities on May Day to show solidarity with Nigerians who are going through suffering as a result of growing inflation, job losses and unemployment

