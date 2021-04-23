NGO Sets to Implement EU, UN Charter on Violence Against Women, Girls

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A non governmental organisation, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) has completed arrangements in implementing pillar six of its partnership between the European Union and the United Nations in eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030.

The activity which serves as intervention is implemented under the spotlight initiative and is a global multi-year partnership having mutual reinforcing pillars.

The group which has in Lagos and FCT focused on promoting an empowered civil society and autonomous women’s movement, will strengthen collaboration among networks/coalitions of women’s organisations to build strong and sustainable movements that will monitor and demand accountability of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Executive Director of the organisation, Dr. Abiola Akiyode- Afolabi who stated this in Abuja during a two-day capacity strengthening for networks and coalition to monitor and demand accountability in Abuja, said research has shown that one in three women have experienced one form of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) or the other, hence the need to push for reforms that would eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

She added that the issue of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Harmful Practices (HP) are prevalent in Nigeria and the lack of access to Sexual Reproductive and Health Rights (SRHR) by women is a major issue in this clime.

She said: “The interventions focus on 6 mutually reinforcing pillars. WARDC is implementing pillar 6 in Lagos and FCT which focuses on promoting an empowered civil society and autonomous women’s movement.

“The Capacity Strengthening For Networks/Coalitions To Monitor And Demand Accountability is designed to support capacity of existing networks/coalitions of women’s organisations that have been identified as key game-changers to monitor and demand accountability of Ministries Departments Agencies (MDAs) to ensure sustainable prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) Harmful Practices (HP) and the promotion of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

“In addition, strengthen collaboration among networks/coalitions of women’s organisations to build strong and sustainable movements that will monitor and demand accountability of MDAs”.

She encouraged participants to leverage on the knowledge acquired from the training to sustainably push for prevention of VAWG, SGBV, HP and the promotion of SRHR.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

