Arik Resumes Lagos- Kano Flights

Arik Air has announced that it will resume direct flights from Lagos to Kano, effective Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The airline said the three weekly flights would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Arik said the decision to reintroduce direct flights between Lagos and Kano was informed by the importance of both cities as centres of commerce.

“Arik Air has always been known for the promotion of economic activities among the components states of Nigeria,” the airline said.

Reacting to the Kano flight resumption, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said, “We are pleased to announce the return of services to the ancient city of Kano. Our flights will offer our customers the advantage of direct air travel between Lagos and Kano. Customers on this route should expect the traditional Arik Air hospitality and exceptional service that have become the hallmark of the airline.”

The airline advised customers to book online for cheaper fares or visit any of the airline’s Airport/City Ticketing offices.

