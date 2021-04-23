Anna Anyianu Ojeh for Burial May 7

The family of Mr. Samuel E. Ojeh in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State has announced the death of its matriarch, Mrs. Anna Anyianu Ojeh, which took place on March 7, 2021, at the age of 79.

According to a statement issued by the Ojeh’s family, the Service of Songs for the departed will take place on May 6, 2021, by 5pm, while the funeral service will take place on May 7, 2021 by 8:30am, at Saint Peters’ Anglican Church, No. 101 Okobi Street, Boji Boji Owa, in Ika North East LGA of the state.

The statement disclosed that interment will follow immediately in Osakwe’s compound in Ogbe Unor quarters, Ejeme Aniogor, Aniocha South LGA in Delta State.

Entertainment of guest will take place after internment at the Owa Model School, Owa Ekei Road, Boji Boji Owa.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel E. Ojeh, seven children and many grandchildren.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

