Alliance Francaise Calls for Photographers

Yinka Olatunbosun

As part of its initiative to promote indigenous talents, the Alliance Francais Lagos is calling for young photographers to show their works in the gallery space at the prestigious Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos. The call is aimed at supporting artistic emergence and visual storytelling. Each photographer is expected to submit four photographs each through the institution’s social media page (Instagram).

Five winners will emerge from the call for entries and they will have their photographed printed and framed by Alliance Francaise. Then, a two-week exhibition showcasing their works will be held at a later date to be announced.

Alliance Francaise is a non-profit organization led by an elected committee of members and an executive director with support of the Embassy of France in Nigeria. The centre also teaches French language to adults and children whilst promoting cultural activities in Lagos such as film screenings, theatre and dance productions, poetry and book readings amongst others.

