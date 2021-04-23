Air Peace Commences Abuja-Gombe Flights

Air Peace has announced plan to launch scheduled commercial flights into Gombe from Abuja. Similarly, the airline has also revealed plans to resume its Yola flight services.

The Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed this in a statement. Olajide stated that the decision to commence the Abuja-Gombe-Abuja route was a reflection of Air Peace’s resolve to open up the North East as the region is currently underserved.

“As part of our strategic route expansion drive and the determination to provide key connections addressing the air travel needs of Nigerians while fostering economic development and unity, we are set to kick off Gombe operations and resume our Yola flight services very soon”, she said.

According to Olajide, the airline has already set up the Gombe station and is calling on residents of the state to apply to the airline, as there are roles to be filled in the station.

Commenting on aircraft maintenance, she said, “We have 17 aircraft undergoing varying levels of maintenance overseas and once they start returning, we shall launch more routes and resume others that we

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

