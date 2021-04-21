NUC Okays Part-Time Programmes for Caleb Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved four part- time courses for Caleb University, imota, Lagos.

The courses are. B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. International Relations and B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies.

According to a circular from the National Universities Commission (NUC) addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nosa Owens-Ibie and signed by Dr N. B. Saliu, Director Academic Planning of NUC, made available to journalists,“I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the following part-time undergraduate degree programmes to be run in the Main Campus of the University only, effective from the 2020/2021 academic session:

It will be recalled that Caleb University recently got an approval from the NUC for the take-off of its law degree programme at its City Campus, Magodo, Lagos.

The University is making progress on all fronts, building and developing landmark infrastructures at its campuses, the modern and world class moot court, fully equipped physical and e-libraries, one of the best and biggest mass communication building, engagement of globally rated professors and lecturers for all its programmes.

