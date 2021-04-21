Group Rallies Support for Tinubu

A group that identified itself as the Network for National Stability (NENSTAB) has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu who turned one year shy of a grand septuagenarian recently, as a man with borderless charity, deep in leadership deposits, and blessed with a fecund national stamina and absorbing presence.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the group, Mr. Steve Ugwu, the group stated that “it is our considered respect to join other well-meaning Nigerians to felicitate with a man whose page in politics, governance and leadership is carved in determined consistency for national stability and a clear thirst for a better Nigeria”.

According to the group, Tinubu “has been extra remarkable by sheer weight of purpose, conviction and articulation, to sustaining the solid base of hope, that Nigeria will not only outpace her challenges, but can do that faster together, not asunder”.

“As a body of concerned statesmen, development entrepreneurs and broad nationalists ourselves, we request more Nigerians to borrow from Tinubu’s resilient spice, to help us as a nation brews a content we can all sip and be content, away from the paralysing absurdities of plain vanity,”

“A country with prospects as ours should not be hanging on the cliff perpetually, while leaders fiddle in silence, hug reckless propaganda, while the people sleep and wake to a routine of expanded agony. The building of a redemption consensus, we advise is urgent, because the spiralling disciples of separation, waging ferocious wars at our fragile heartbeat, demand specialised intensive treatment, to arrest festering sores from becoming dangerous cancer. Amputation of Nigeria we dare say, should not be romanced where cure is possible and available,” the group explained.

