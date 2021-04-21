Enugu: NAPPS Move for Scrapping of Uniform Examination

National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Enugu State, has called for the scrapping of uniform examination in the state, currently being made a precondition before students in primary schools, as well as JS two and SS two could write terminal examinations.

For instance, the proprietors alleged that the state government in collaboration with the state chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) mandated pupils in primary four and five in private schools to write the uniform exams at the cost of N400 per pupil.

They also alleged that pupils who refused to write the exam were prevented from sitting for the common entrance examination and first school leaving certificate examinations.

Similarly, students of private schools in JS2 and SS2 who refused to write the uniform examination were prevented from sitting for BECE, WASSCE and NECO examinations respectively.

The concerned proprietors of private schools who spoke to journalists in Enugu on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimized, said the state is the only one in the South-East where students are subjected to uniform examination, which they said has no value addition and it was not recognised by anybody.

They claimed that the schools that write the uniform exam have not done exceptionally well in external examinations, but that the Airforce Secondary School Enugu, which does not write the uniform examination has won laurels in external exams.

Besides the private school owners said that the uniform examination, aside adding additional financial burden to parents and stress to students runs contrary to the National Policy on Education( NPE) which prescribes two tests and one examination for students every term as part of their assessment for a session.

But reacting to the allegations, Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze and the State Chairman of NAPPS, Mr. Ike Ernest Ugwu said that the uniform examination has come to stay, insisting that the exam was compulsory not only for students of private schools, but all the schools in the state, including public schools, Catholic Education Commission, Anglican Education Commission and Methodist Education Commission.

They maintained that uniform examination was written by other states in the South East, noting that the exam helps to prevent jumping of classes by students as well as migration of students from one school to another especially during terminal examinations.

“Uniform examination helps the state keep a database of all the students and pupils in the state who are given a registration number and that it also helps in improving the quality of teaching and learning.

“Uniform exam was introduced in Enugu state in 2016. It was a decision of the Enugu State Executive Council after considering a number of things and searching for a way to improve the quality of education, decided to institute a unified promotion examination for all primary and secondary students in the state,” Eze said.

He added that contrary to insinuations, Enugu state has always been ranked within the first 10 states in every external examination even as students have won laurels and prizes due to exceptional performance in exams.

