United for 2023 Presidency

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, yesterday declared that contrary to some erroneous beliefs in some quarters about the Igbo people, the Igbo nation remained more united in the quest for an Igbo presidency than at any other time in the history of Nigeria.

The group said an Igbo presidency would turn obstacles to opportunities, ensure equity and justice in the distribution of resources as well as present the nation with a sense of belonging in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the President-General of the organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, affirmed that the South-east region is united in the quest for the 2023 presidency.

He was responding to questions on how the region would speak with one voice to avoid plurality of interests and aspirants in the election.

According to Obiozor, “Other tribes are more divided than us. Igbo is more united, but because there is a sudden possibility of Igbo presidency, some people want to label the Igbo nation a terrorist zone.

“I advise us and media to avoid certain things that are not necessary. Nobody can divide us this time around. We can get the presidency from Igbo land. Probability of Igbo presidency in 2023 has become a possibility.”

He took a swipe at critics, who claimed ndigbo could not speak with one voice.

“One voice is not democratic. One voice is dictatorial. Igbo will bring equity and justice to the system. We will not speak with one voice; we are not ‘mumu’.

“We will speak with different voices and articulate leadership. Look at what one voice has done to us-now we have no voice,” the Igbo leader said.

Obiozor maintained that “Igbo people want peace, but not peace of the grave yard. Whatever every other citizen of Nigeria is enjoying is what the Igbo needs too.”

He said with the support of other tribes, the Igbo presidency would become a reality.

Obiozor, who is the former Nigerian ambassador to the United States, wondered why some people were beaming unnecessary attention on the negative issues such as security challenges in the South-east “because Igbo presidency had changed from probability to possibility.”

He expressed optimism that the South-east region would clinch the presidency in 2023, however, warned that many are called but few are chosen.

Responding to a question on the 2014 confab, Obiozor faulted the refusal of government to implement the recommendation of the 2014 national conference, describing it as another lost opportunity.

He said: “The 2014 national conference was another missed opportunity. Many of the things were done on consensus. I was the South-east coordinator at the confab.

“That confab was another failed attempt at remodeling our federalism. They didn’t want restructuring, and they didn’t want federalism.”

The Igbo leader stated that opposition to the recommendation was a product of greed.

On the possibility of a clash of interests between the Eastern Security Network (ESN), reportedly set up by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), and Ebube Agu security outfit established by South-east Governors’ Forum, following last week’s proclamation, he said such clashes were possible, but insisted that negotiation for peace would be applied.

“They are our sons in Igbo land. We cannot deny them. What we are saying is consult your elders and liaise with them. There is youth restiveness everywhere.

Igbo people are not at war with anybody. We want peace and security,” he affirmed.

