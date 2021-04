President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received briefing from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The briefing, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was meant to update the President of developments while he was away.

Buhari had proceeded to London, United Kingdom on March 30 for what the Presidency described as a routine medical check-up.

He returned to the country last Thursday after spending 16 days in London.

