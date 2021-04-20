Nigerians Begin Fund Raising for Lagos Policeman Assaulted by Civilian

Nigerians on social media have started to raise fund to compensate an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sunday Erhator for his professional conduct and restrain when assaulted by a traffic offender, Mr. Victor Ebhomenyen, in the Oniru area of Lagos State.

The donation is to encourage the officer for maintaining calm in the face of assault.

The donation was started on Sunday by a Facebook user, Ugo Egbujo, who said the idea was to support ethical policing and responsible policing.

The donation is expected to end today while the money is expected to be given to Erhator by tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi, had said in a statement that Ebhomenyen had on Saturday assaulted the policeman at Four Point Hotel in Oniru and inflicted severe body injuries on him.

In viral videos, Ebhomenyen and an accomplice, Etinosa Obaywana, who is now at large, were seen assaulting Erhator after the policeman and his colleagues attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the state command stopped a white Hyundai SUV, MUS 251 EH facing their convoy on one-way.

“When the police stopped the vehicle, the occupants, one Victor Ebhomenye and Etinosa Obaywana, angrily came down, confronted and violently assaulted ASP Erhator Sunday, inflicting severe bodily injuries on him.

“The Officer, who was armed with his official Ak- 47 riffle, displayed a high level of professionalism amidst fierce provocations by resisting the temptation of using his rifle on the suspect.

“The prime suspect, Victor, is in the police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, for investigation and prosecution as and when due, while effort is on to arrest his fleeing accomplice, Etinosa, who has been identified,” Adejobi said in a statement.

The PPRO also added that the vehicle has been impounded and taken to the Lagos State Taskforce Office, Oshodi, according to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The police spokesman in the state also said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, commended the police personnel for their act of maturity, self-control, perseverance and professionalism and urged other police personnel in the command to emulate them.

