Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty of Murdering George Floyd

A jury has found a former police officer guilty of murder over the death of African-American George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year.

Derek Chauvin, 45, was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.

The widely watched footage sparked worldwide protests against racism and excessive use of force by police.

The verdict comes after a highly-charged, three-week trial that left the city on edge.

The 12-member jury panel took less than a day to reach their verdict on Tuesday. (BBC)

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

