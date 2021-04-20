Julius Berger, Toyota to bag 8th Nigeria Transport Awards

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Foremost engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and the popular Japanese auto brand, Toyota, have both been nominated for the prestigious Nigeria Transport Awards for their enormous contributions to the growth of the Nigerian economy in the last 10 years.

The Nigeria Transport Awards which is part of the Nigeria Annual Transport Lecture, features lectures, exhibitions and awards and is scheduled to hold on Friday, May 21 at the Ikeja Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

According to a Press Statement signed by Mr. Frank Kintum, Editor of Transport Day newspaper (organizers of the event), the Editorial Board of the newspaper agreed to honour these two brands because of the positive impacts they have made in Nigeria.

“Julius Berger was selected because of its pedigree in delivering quality roads/rail projects across the country, while Toyota (represented in Nigeria by Toyota Nigeria Limited) was also nominated because of the reliability and popularity of the brand in Nigeria”, the statement added.

Julius Berger and Toyota are two of some other brands and personalities that have also been nominated for the event which has in the past and is currently being supported by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) among others.

The Chief Executive Officers of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu and FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, as well as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Mr. John Onojeharho, are all billed to deliver papers during the event.

