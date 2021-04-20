IG Seeks More Manpower, Equipment to Tackle Insecurity

By Deji Elumoye

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday canvassed for more logistics support from the federal government to enable him excel in the onerous security task ahead of him.

Baba, who was named IG while President Muhammadu Buhari was on medical vacation in London, the United Kingdom, was formally introduced to the President yesterday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Maigari Dingyadi.

Speaking with journalists after meeting with Buhari, the IG emphasised that he would need more logistics support, manpower and equipment to deal with the current level of insecurity in the country.

Baba who used the opportunity to thank the President for giving him the opportunity to serve in acting capacity, stressed that he would do his best to change the narrative as far as the issue of internal security is concerned.

“As far as internal security is concerned in this country, I’m coming back for a full brief as to how I would go about it,” noting however that he realised the expectations of Nigerians from him.

“I have taken over this very crucial time and I am fully aware of the situation in the country, and introducing what I feel will mitigate these security challenges in the country. And I’ve started implementing them.

“And I’m ready to come on board with the President so that we can get all the support that is necessary to go about it.”

