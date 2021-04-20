Idriss Deby’s Last Visit to Nigeria in Photographs

Chadian leader Marshall Idrss Deby, killed in clashes with rebels, visited Nigeria on March 27, days before his country’s presidential election where he sought reelection for a sixth term in office.

During the one-day visit, he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House House in Abuja where both leaders discussed bilateral issues, including the security challenges of the insurgency around their nations’ borders and the threat posed to about 30 million people by the shrunken Lake Chad.

Marshall Deby had urged President Buhari to consider convening an international summit on the recharge of Lake Chad.

Just on Monday, President Buhari had sent a condolence message to Deby over the ethnic clashes in Chad’s South Eastern Region of Salamat that claimed several lives.

See images of Deby’s last visit to Nigeria

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

