Buhari Seeks Senate Confirmation of Abdullahi as FCT CJ

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, as substantive Chief Judge.

The request was contained in a letter read Tuesday at plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the request was made pursuant to Section 256 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter read in part: “Request for the confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as the Chief Judge for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Pursuant to Section 256(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I hereby request for the Senate’s confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, the acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, as substantive Chief Judge of the Court.

“I trust that the Senate will favourably confirm Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi as substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the usual expeditious manner.”

