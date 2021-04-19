Buhari Hosts New Niger President, Bazoum

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari is playing host to the new President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Niger President was accompanied to the State House by governors of some northern states, which share boundaries with the neighbouring country.

They include Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe; Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto; and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

The Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, were with the president to receive the guest.

Bazoum was inaugurated as President of Niger Republic on April 2, 2021, after winning the elections held on December 27, 2020 and took over from former President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Details later…

