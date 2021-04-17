Police Probe Death of Abuja-based Pastor

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said yesterday it had commenced an investigation into the death of an Abuja-based pastor.

The command said in a statement that contrary to online reports that the pastor, Evans Unaegbu, was attacked and killed by gunmen at his worship centre along Jikwoyi, an outskirt of Abuja, there were no signs of attack on his body.

The statement said contrary to speculations sorrounding his demise, the command, in prompt response to a distress call from a resident of Jikwoyi, who resides near the late pastor’s church, deployed a team of police detectives from Jikwoyi Division to the church.

It said the detectives “immediately visited the scene where they found the late pastor in an unconscious state and took him to the hospital where the doctor certified him dead”.

The statement signed by the command’s Spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said “preliminary investigation does not suggest any form of violence as no mark of violence or struggle was visibly seen on his body”.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, ordered a thorough investigation to include a post mortem on the body to ascertain the true cause of death.

He further urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, avoid circulating fake news and allow the law take its cause.

“The command wishes to reaffirm its resolve to secure lives and property within the FCT. In addition, we implore residents to report all suspicious movements to the police”, he said.

