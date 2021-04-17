Finalists Emerge at the V Bank Snooker Tournament

Shehu Bamidele and Gideon John will battle for the Championship diadem as the V Bank Snooker Tournament comes to an end on today.

Both emerged victorious in the semi-final games decided on Thursday evening. Abiodun Christopher and Victor Ukueku, who both lost, will battle it out for the third position.

The four contestants were the last men standing and were in action as the semi-finals rounds played out at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, and venue of this year’s championship.

In the quarter-final games earlier decided, Victor Ukueku had defeated Edafe Agbah to secure a seat in the semi-finals while Shehu Bamidele defeated former champion and tournament favourite, Waliu Nojeem in a fiercely contested battle.

Nojeem had emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Vbank snooker tournament held at e-bar in December 2020.

Gideon John and Abiodun Christopher also outplayed Olu Fagbemi and Ademola Ogunnisi respectively in the first round of the quarter finals played on Tuesday.

The final games will take place today.

