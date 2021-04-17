AY.COM Signs New Record Deal

Ayoola Johnson, popularly known as AY.Com, is no stranger to the African music scene. His debut single, Pass Me Your Love, was released in 2008 and was such a massive hit that it took him on tours to different places like London, Malaysia, New York, Paris, Sweden to name a few. In 2021, He announced a refix of his evergreen hit song, featuring one of Nigeria’s finests, Peruzzi- the DMW artiste. The video of the collaboration was shot by Unlimited LA and is available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

A.Y. Com has now signed a deal with record label, TNKAY Music Worldwide. The unveiling ceremony was held recently in Lagos and had in attendance the record label’s executives, the media, celebrities and much more.

The session had the artiste and his label talk about their plans, his return to music, how his career would be pushed further among other things.

The record label was founded in 2020 with the vision of making an indelible mark in African music.

AY.Com revealed that he never really left music but only had to focus on his family and watch his kids grow.

He is a fulfilled man now and he believes that would reflect in the happiness and joy his music will bring to people.

This artiste is a multi-talented singer, songwriter and poet who believes that true art is a mirror of life. After teaming up with Peruzzi for Pass Me Your Love (the refix), he has more music in the pipeline with an upcoming project to be announced very soon.

