Audiomack Partners Slum2School to Support Students

Moving music forward means empowering the next generation of creatives and in this light, Audiomack will be donating $5000 worth of tablets and headsets that will support the Slum2School initiative in Africa, which is a volunteer-driven development organization empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support to enable them realize their full potential and become social reformers.

These funds will go towards supporting 38 learners with tablets in the virtual learning programme, which was designed to combat the impact of COVID-19 on education in disadvantaged communities in Nigeria.

Speaking about the initiative, Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships, Audiomack Africa, reiterated their commitment to empowering its host communities. She said, “While the pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives, including the education sector, we recognize the increased gap on children from underprivileged communities as they are unable to access quality education and learning materials.

This donation demonstrates our efforts to bridge this gap because we are committed to fostering a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper.”

Also commenting, Otto Orondaam, Founder of Slum2School Africa said: “We are glad to collaborate with Audiomack who shares in our vision to transform the society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education. We also call on individuals and organizations to support this cause and help make an impact in Nigeria’s educational development”.

