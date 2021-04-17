Allyson Holds Virtual Concert for New Album

Multiple award-winning singer/song writer, Sola Allyson, held a virtual concert for her newly released album, Isodotun, from Clout Studios, Lagos last weekend. It had in attendance a limited number of guests and large network of online guests via her social media platforms. Allyson, who has nine albums to her credit, has proven she could stand the test of time.

Speaking about the new album, she said: “Isodotun is the process of being made new. The way it happens for me is that I sing from the abundance of my spiritual experience. I just don’t think ‘because I’m due for an album let me sing.’

Allyson sings predominantly in Yoruba, her local language, and unapologetically so. Her powerful soul-relaxing voice, combined with her fluidity in the lyrical presentation of the Yoruba language has endeared her works to millions of fans, home and abroad. Her music is transformational, correctional as it is entertaining; she is indeed a woman who is very deep into inspirational music.

Even when you do not understand her language, her voice and the sound of her music communicate deep into your soul.

Low and high frequencies, her music comes from a very pure heart of worship. Anyone of any faith can connect with her music because of the folklore and the embedded truth in her lyrics which transcends religions or segregations but focuses on universal principles and values that promote love and hope, which she believes is the true essence of her faith and beliefs. “I am from The Kingdom to life’s marketplace, a light bearer,” declares Allyson.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

