Osinbajo Commends Abiodun on Digital Economy

By Kayode Fasua

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday commended Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the launching of Ogun Digital Economy Infrastructure Project in the state.

Osinbajo gave this commendation while speaking virtually at official launch of the project, held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He noted that digital economy technology was the future of all aspects of human existence such as business, education, healthcare, governance, security, and the practice of practically every profession, lauding Abiodun for his initiative of bringing broad-band to homes, businesses and homes in Ogun.

He added that with the launch of the project, Ogun is taking hold of the future, saying making digital access available to all the citizens and businesses remained the most far-sighted action any government can take in the present time.

While saying the project is a critical component of President Muhammadu Buhari’s objectives of broad-band connectivity for all by 2023, Osinbajo emphasised that access to broad-band and modern technology tools have become compulsory for any community that seeks meaningful growth, security and prosperity for its people.

Earlier in his address, Abiodun noted that the FG’s initiative of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) as being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy have yielded positive results.

He added that positive effects of the deployment of ICT towards resolving various challenges have culminated in creating more employment opportunities and poverty alleviation.

While noting that a thriving digital economy will enable the people, especially the youth, to take advantage of information superhighway and new technologies to become leading players in the globalized world, Abiodun pointed out that “digital economy will serve as a viable platform for strengthening the economic diversification as well as the attainment of many key national objectives of fighting corruption, improving security, job creation and expanding the economy”.

He added that his administration has continued to demonstrate commitment towards developing the ICT industry for the continued growth and expansion of all sectors of the economy, stressing that “the fact is that developing and leveraging on digital resources will provide us a sure way to harness a globally competitive citizenry and economy in our dear state”.

