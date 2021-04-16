Gunmen kill Three Policemen in Ebonyi, Attack Bank in Anambra

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen yesterday killed three policemen at Nwezenyi along Ogoja/Abakaliki Expressway in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

They also yesterday attacked a branch of an old generation bank in Abagana, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State, shooting sporadically into the air, dispersing bank customers and passersby

Ebonyi State Police Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah said the attackers drove in a Sienna bus and killed operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol team at the expressway, close to the Central Police Station.

According to a statement signed by Command’s PPRO: “At about 2040 hrs of April 14, 2021, unknown gunmen driving in a sienna bus attacked the Safer Highway Patrol team stationed at Nwezenyi along Ogoja/Abakaliki Expressway in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“Regrettably three Policemen paid the supreme price and one other injured.

“Frantic effort is on to apprehend the culprits, who are suspected to be linked to the Quary armed robbery/ murder incident of 08/04/2021 where two of the robbers were killed and two AK-47 riffles recovered from them.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to fishing out the culprits.

He had equally dispatched the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations for an on-the- spot assessment of the unfortunate incident.

In a related development, gunmen yesterday attacked a branch of an old generation bank in Abagana, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State, shooting sporadically into the air, dispersing bank customers and passersby.

A source said the gunmen, numbering about 10, drove a black Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to the bank, and shot in all directions, causing panic, while also hoisting Biafra Flags at the bank’s gate when all had fled.

A source said, “They also set fire on a Nissan Pathfinder SUV with registration number UR 640 KJA, and smashed glasses of a Honda car with registration number FST 456 AC, which were parked in front of the bank.”

As at the time of filling this report, it was not clear if anyone sustained gunshot injury, just as normal human and vehicular movements continued after the gunmen left.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed the attack to journalists, but said he was working on a formal reaction about the attack.

As at the time of filling this report, he was yet to state the official position of the command.

