CAS Tours Lagos Command, Pledges Sustained Operations

To assess the condition of the facilities in the Logistics Command of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) and determine which ones needed to be improved upon or totally overhauled, the

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, recently embarked on a tour in Lagos.

Facilities assessed at the Logistics Command include the medical wing comprising the Reference Hospital, laboratory, eye and dental clinic; staff quarters, Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Engineering Facility, Logistics Facility and Helicopter Simulation Wing.

The familiarisation tour was a continuation of his previous inspection tour to NAF Training Command in Kaduna and the NAF Tactical Air Command, Markudi.

Corroborating, NAF Director of Public Relations (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the tour was to assess existing facilities and continue from where the previous administration stopped before a change in command.

He said: “The military is all about continuation in governance, whereby when one head of service comes in, he continues in the path of his predecessor.

“We will ensure to continue to improve on facilities on ground so that insecurity can quickly become a thing of the past. The facilities are all commendable but there is always room for improvement.”

Reiterating the commitment of NAF towards fighting insurgency, he said this is being done by ensuring unity with other arms of the military; army and the navy.

“The current problem of insecurity in the country will require the joint effort of all service branches of the military working together to achieve a common goal.

“The airforce providing air cover and closed air support, the army with troops on ground and the navy providing the needed might to guide our water and coastal regions.

“It is all about ensuring that sustained operations and power is been delivered on point and also putting the right people in place to take charge of these responsibilities,” he said.

