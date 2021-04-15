France, AIM Group Strengthen Partnership

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade & Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester has paid a visit to one of Nigeria’s leading media conglomerates, AIM Group in his first official visit to Nigeria.

The move was geared towards fostering the intra-cultural relationship between France and Nigeria.

AIM Group whose subsidiaries cuts across leading media and production organisations such as Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max TV, Film Lab Nigeria, Wazobia Academy, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Cool FM, WE Entertainment Production and Clout hosted the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness during his visit to a roundtable engagement with Co-Founder, Wazobia Media – Tatiana Moussalli Nouri; Fashion designer – Sike Saro and Creative Entrepreneur – Ferdinand Adimefe on discussions that related to topics that cut across art, capacity building, fashion, cinematography and the infusion of both Nigerian and French cultural offerings in building strong alliances to the global market.

Speaking during the visit, Riester, was quoted in a statement to have acknowledged the resilient spirit of the new generation of Nigerians who despite the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to dominate the music and movie production segment which has witnessed massive returns, impressive international successes, and global commendations as Nigerian Cinema and Music Industry has grown to become an inspiration for other countries.

He further reaffirmed the dedication of the French government through its foreign policy in supporting cultural and creative industries in partner countries, through set-up like the, ‘Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects’, which makes it possible to establish sustainable assistance for many cultural projects geared towards creating employment opportunities and economic development.

“The recently held Annecy Lagos Animation Workshop in partnership with the renowned Annecy International Film Festival in France and Animation Nigeria’s association which will give five Nigerian animation studios the unique opportunity to pitch their works as part of the Nigerian focus during the 2021 edition of the festival as well as the Wazobia Academy which is supported by French partners La FEMIS and LAFAAAC aimed at training 1000 young Nigerian’s professionals to TV series scriptwriting is the evident impact of ongoing projects supported by the French Government in supporting young creatives within Nigeria,” he said.

In her response, Nouri expressed gratitude to the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness for the support from the French Government through capacity building initiatives such as collaborations between LAFAAAC, LaFemis and Wazobia Academy.

