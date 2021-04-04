When Kayode Ajulo Feted Staff

Since he started his career as a lawyer, Olukayode Abraham Ajulo has remained the pride in the nation’s legal firmament.

Ajulo ensures he is never caught napping, so he deploys all he has to stay on top of his game. Perhaps this explains why he is constantly in quest of knowledge.

Ajulo, an alumnus of the Imperial College, London and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom, is also the founder of Egalitarian Mission Africa, a platform through which he defends people and helps them claim their rights.

The former national secretary of the Labour party and the Mayegun Are Ona’Kakanfo of Yoruba also takes his staff’s welfare to heart, believing they are a major contributor to the success story of his chambers.

Society watch gathered that the Principal Partner of Kayode Ajulo & Co Castle of Law, in his usual practice, recently invited friends and associates to his Castle of Law, Maitama, Abuja office for a three-in-one cocktail, dinner and open house party.

The event, which was a way of celebrating the chambers’ staff, was also designed to provide an ideal environment to interact, integrate and connect with members of the society, and recognise, appreciate and celebrate specific successes and objectives achieved by the firm.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

