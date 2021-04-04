Nigerian Real Estate and Property Award Holds May 2

The 2021 Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards will hold on May 2 at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lagos.

A statement by the Executive Director of Emagez Solutions, Mr Uwabor Joshua said the award “is a celebration of innovation, leadership and growth of the real estate and property sector.

The statement said the award would honour real estate game changers, companies, products and personalities that had made contribution to the development of the sector.

It said the Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards “is an initiative of Emagez Solutions, but partnering the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, Africa Development Bank, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Federal Housing Authority.

“Emagez Solutions has however announced the successful recipient for the 2021 edition awards scheduled to hold on May 2 at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lagos.

Uwabor said winners of the awards would have made excellent achievements and outstanding contribution to the Nigerian real estate sector.

He added that the award would bring together prominent real estate personalities, government official, regulators and other stakeholders.

Uwabor said some of the companies listed for the award include Efficacy Construction Ltd, Crovation Property Ltd, Cosgrove Investment Ltd, Ruston Realtors Ltd, Stargate Construction Ltd, Cynosure Ltd, Photizo Properties Ltd, Zoe New Dawn, C95 Properties, Rydal Mew Ltd, Adron Homes, Mixta Africa, Crown Luxary Propoerties Ltd, Bloc Haus Ltd, Odibola Property, Ochacho Real Homes, Chavid Properties, Mouka Ltd, Genesis Properties Ltd and others.

Minister of Works & Housing Babatunde Fashola and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are special guests of honour while MD/CEO Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa; MD/CEO, Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing Senator Sam Egwu are all guests of honour.

