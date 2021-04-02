Ogoloma Appointed Youth Ambassador for Peace

For Daniel Ogoloma, a community mobiliser and change advocate, it’s a great honour to be appointed as Youth Ambassador for Peace by the Youth Council of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Ogoloma, who was also conferred with Africa Young Personality of The year by the leadership of the Youth Council, believes it will help him champion and spread the message of hope and peace. “It’s something I have been doing already. But I feel like with ECOWAS I will be able to do it at a larger scale,” Ogoloma said.

He further stated that “because again ECOWAS, its mission and its goal to spread hope and peace, and I keep using those two words, because that’s what I believe I embody the message of hope to inspire, propel and motivate young people. And in the message of peace you know in Africa today you see insecurity all over the place. You see high level of crime and terrorism across our continent. But ECOWAS is championing peace and hope and that’s what I stand for.”

Commending Ogoloma on the occasion of his investiture as ambassador, the ECOWAS Youth Council President, Ambassador Emmanuel William noted that the appointment is in recognition of Ogoloma’s dedication to work and commitment to youth development. “Our deep conviction and unconditional hope in him is a symbol and demonstration of his contributions towards uplifting the youth. We can without any equivocation bear testimony to the fact that Ambassador Daniel Ogoloma always supported any cause that will uplift the youth as well as whatever will accelerate the pace of socio-economic and educational transformation of Nigeria.”

The event which took place at Oriental Hotel, Lagos on Wednesday engaged key stakeholders including delegates from the ECOWAS Youth Council, ex-officio members of the Council, the media, among others. Highlight of the event was the presentation of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Peace Building, diplomatic plate number and ECOWAS identification card. Friends and supporters present at the event were delighted with the recognition of the 26 year-old Ambassador Ogoloma, while showering praises on the British-born Nigerian who is an inspiration to many youths in the diaspora.

The ECOWAS Youth Council before now has honoured African leaders like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, John Mahama and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf among others, who have encouraged youth involvement in the continent growth. Ogoloma, the founder of New Generation Africa, has worked with different government and officials personally as an adviser and consultant.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

