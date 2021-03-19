Inter charge now unstoppable as Conte fashions Italian coup

It has been 11 good years in the doldrums for Internazionale in Italy but finally it seems the Nerazzurri are going to lay hands on the coveted Serie A title. The last man to win the title with Inter was the great Jose Mourinho in 2010 after putting together one great team that actually won a treble that season.

He would be replaced the following season and it has all been downward for Inter Milan since then. Then Antonio Conte came on board and brought along his magic, the one that has seen the team blow away opponents, with amazing ease at some point.

Inter have broken the dominance established in Italian football by Juventus, who are now a distant third as they endure a tough season by their standards. The Nerazzurri season was fashioned around Belgian international Romelu Lukaku, who was unceremoniously bundled out of Manchester United.

The reject in England has found a home in Italy and is among the lead scorers there, a very crucial piece to Conte’s team.

While Inter have been a cut above their contemporaries, a very friendly fixture schedule has played a key role in their rise. Their next five matches are all winnable on paper and Inter aren’t expected to struggle.

First, they take on eighth placed Sassuolo, a game https://www.wincomparator.com/ back to go Inter’s way. 1xBet have the best bet for Inter winning the game at 1.43 and 22Bet has the same. The game against Sassuolo and later against Napoli are the only matches in the next five that they play sides in the top half of the Serie A standings.

After this game, the Serie A league leaders have matches against 12th placed Bologna away from home, at home to 18th placed Cagliari, and away to 15th placed Spezia.

Internazionale were eliminated very early from the Champions League, and it was a blessing in disguise as they finished bottom of Group B. Their full focus shifted to Serie A and it is paying off well so far.

Juventus, one of their key opponents have been in the Champions league until recently and being ranked favorites perhaps drew their attention away from Serie A. Juventus may however get a consolation this season, as they are set to take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, so it may not be a trophy-less season after all for the Old Lady.

Before they get to the Coppa Italia final, Juventus have Serie A assignments to try and close in on Inter. The first is a home match against Benevento which should be a stroll for Juventus and Betfred have the best odds for a Juventus win at 1.22, while 22Bet, 1xBet and Marathon Bet post the best for a draw at 7.8. Marathon Bet have the topmost odds for a Benevento win at 15.75.

Inter’s closest challenger, Milan have run out of steam after earlier looking like worthy contenders for the title. They led the league at some point before Inter brushed them aside and with every round of matches, it doesn’t seem like Milan will be able to challenge again.

First order for Milan will be an away game against Fiorentina who are really struggling in the season. The best bet for a Milan win is found at Marathon Bet, who have it at 2.3. It is much higher for a draw, still at Marathon Bet, who place it at 3.5, while Bet365 and Bwin have the top odds for a Fiorentina win, at 3.6.

Milan were distracted by their participation in the Europa League. They are now out but playing in Europe may have come as a sacrifice of their domestic ambitions having already missed out on the Coppa Italia and currently nine points behind Inter.