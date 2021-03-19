Gunmen Kill One Person, Abduct Two in Jigawa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Suspected gunmen have killed one person and abducted his mother and brother in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident occurred late evening on Wednesday when the gunmen stormed the house of one Mr. Abubakar of Kawo Quarters in Birnin Kudu town, killed one of his sons and took away his wife and an eight year old boy.

The Spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, ASP. Zubairu Aminudeen, confirmed the incident yesterday.

Aminudeen said the incident occurred at about 03.25 a.m. at Birnin Kudu town where unknown persons trespassed, attacked and shot one of his sons on the chest and took his wife and another son to an unknown destination.

He said the victim was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu, by the police and was certified dead by a medical doctor.

He assured that the police are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the culprits as officers of the anti-kidnapping unit have been deployed on a search and rescue mission in Birnin Kudu.

The command also called on members of the public to be more vigilant and report any suspicious moment to the

police.

It also called on the well-meaning citizens to assist the police with logistics especially vehicles for patrolling all corners of the state and make movement difficult for the criminals.

