Metro & Castle Boss Adekunle Abdul Honoured

‘A golden fish has no hiding place’ is an expression used to distinguish an exceptional talent. That perhaps was obviously at play when the Economic Community of West African States Youth Council was able to locate the yeoman’s job of Adekunle Abdul, as is evidenced by his “massive youth empowerment and human capital development.”

With over 200 direct and indirect employees with an average age of 25 under his watch, the real estate expert who sits atop Metro & Castle Homes was indeed a befitting young professional to be bestowed with the’ Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.’

Besides, he is an ambassador of the youth organisation. Led by the President of the organisation, Williams Emmanuel from Ghana, Eto Francisca from Ivory Coast, the team, while making the presentation to Adekunle on March 9, 2021, in his Lagos office, disclosed that they had been watching the trail-blazing style he adopted in giving youths opportunity to work and express their youthful expertise.

The organisation said that was why they deemed it fit to encourage this apostle of change, philanthropist and lover of youth, education, who himself boasts of a degree in Construction Management at the Community College of Baltimore County in Maryland, U.S., with focus on Cost Control.

Before moving into real estate, the Lagos big boy had cut his teeth in the oil downstream sector as the CEO of Integrated Metroplex Energies spanning over 13years. Adekunle Abdul is a visionary operations executive that has spearheaded all stages of real estate development, with a portfolio of over 15 projects with over 80 units of commercial and residential real estates in the past and current operations.

They include planning, acquisition, efficient designing, value engineering, budgeting, procuring, construction, administration and management. With an honorary Master’s in community development, Abdul, who hails from Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, is committed to cost-effective resources and quality performance management.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Youth Council before now had honoured African leaders like Olusegun Obasanjo, John Mahama and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, among others who encouraged youth involvement in the continent’s growth.

