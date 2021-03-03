ENDING INSECURITY IN THE NORTH

The persistent rise in the level of insecurity in the north has been a cause for concern in my dear country. People are no longer safe in their mother land due to incessant attacks by Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers who abduct, kill, rape innocent women and destroy public properties with impunity. Someone may ask, who are these people? Where do they come? Why are they unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens? Who are their sponsors?

It is time for all Nigerians to put all hands on deck to end all forms of insecurities in our dear nation. Regardless of religion, tribe, ethnic group or region let us all put our hands together towards restoring peace and stability in our nation. Nigeria is the only country we can call our own, therefore, let’s talk peace in words and action.

I call on the politicians to put aside the blame game syndrome and take responsibility as the representative of the masses. People are being killed on a daily basis. I want you to ask yourself this question as a politician, what if it is your brother, mother, sister, father or daughter that are being killed? The life of the common man is regarded without value. Where are we heading to? Let’s call a spade a spade.

Furthermore, I call on religious leaders to engage in fervent prayers for the restoration of peace and unity in our dear nation. They should call their followers to engage in prayer and fasting for divine solution to our present predicament.

Civil servant and business owners are encouraged to promote peace and love in their places of work. They should engage in rendering quality services to people. They should refrain from segregation, nepotism and anything that is capable of causing disunity.

Also, the traditional title holders should encourage their subjects to live in peace with their neighbors. They should call the attention of the concerned authority whenever they perceive any behavior that is capable of breaching the peaceful consistence of the people. They should discharge their duty without prejudice.

Awang Umar Garams,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maidiguri.

