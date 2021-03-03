Emmanuel Approves Recruitment of 1,000 Primary School Teachers

By Okon Bassey

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has directed that 1,000 primary school teachers be recruited in the state in line with the state of emergency declared in the education sector.

The Governor gave the directive at the inauguration of a new board for the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with the immediate past chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Obong Paul Ekpo as its chairman.

The recruitment is in addition to the employment of 1,000 secondary school teachers which screening is on going with over 43, 000 people showing interest.

He expressed confidence on the new board members, saying that primary education is key to the development of any society.

He urged them to live up to expectations of giving primary education a facelift in line with the completion agenda.

“A lot of people have heard that since last year, we have been screaming that we are declaring a state of emergency in the education sector and we are not likely going to finish that in two years. It is something that will span through a minimum of 10 years, but we must start the foundation this year.

“We have invested a whole lot in infrastructure, and basic education is key, that is why the people we appoint to head the primary board, are people that can best represent us anywhere,”he stressed

Emmanuel appealed to the board to swing into action,while soliciting absolute loyalty from persons given responsibilities.

He however frowned at treacherous activities saying,”It is extremely disappointing to see people who are treacherous and whoever is treacherous can never go unpunished.”

The governor commended the past Chairman of the board, Professor Maria Ikrok and her team for a job well done.

In his responding, the new Chairman of the board, Obong Ekpo, thanked God and the governor for finding him fit for the appointment, while pledging to work hard and be passionate to improve the primary education system in line with the governor’s mission.

“As the governor did mention, a state of emergency has been declared in the state education sector. On behalf of our board, we pledge to be committed to make critical contributions that will improve our education system.”

Other board members include Elder Godwin Enoidem, Mr. Ekong Ambrose, Mr. Iniobong Akpan and Mr. Jonny Udoh.

