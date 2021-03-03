Block Tegina -Minna Road in Niger, Kidnap 18 Passengers

By Laleye Dipo

Bandits yesterday morning took over the Tegina – Minna road in the Rafi Local government of Niger State, and kidnapped no fewer than 18 people.

The 18 kidnapped people, according to an eyewitness, were travelling in three commercial vehicles when they ran into the blockade by the bandits at Kundu town a few kilometres from Zungeru town.

Kundu was the place 42 passengers travelling in the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) vehicle over three weeks ago were kidnapped.

The state government later secured the release of the commuters eight days after their abduction.

The passengers in the three vehicles were abducted and taken to unknown destination while the vehicles were left by the roadside.

A senior government official who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying nothing has been heard from the bandits to enable the authorities know the identities of those kidnapped.

In a related development, one person was killed while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in the Shiroro LGA on Monday evening.

The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers, stealing foodstuff and other valuables items.

The Police had not reacted to the two incidents, as at press time.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has meanwhile, donated relief materials to Internally Displaced People IDPs in Kuta and Gwada towns.

The items donated included rice, maize, Maggie and vegetable oil.

The items were presented by the Minna Branch Controller of the bank, Dr. Ibrahim Tulu

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

