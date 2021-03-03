Auditor General Chairs AU Board of External Auditors

By James Emejo

The Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF), Mr. Aghughu Adolphus has been elected Chairperson of African Union (AU) Board of External Auditors.

The portfolio is for two a period of two years and in line with Article 78 of the African Union Financial Rules and Regulation, which states that the AU Board of External Auditors shall comprise of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from member states of the union appointed by the Executive Council.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Information, Office of the AuGF, Mr. Rotimi Ajayi, added that the election was conducted and announced on February 23 during a 2-day virtual meeting.

In his acceptance speech, however, Adolphus, restated his unwavering commitment to strengthening the board to entrench accountability and transparency in line with the SAI Nigeria Audit vision.

He said the objective was to become a foremost audit institution, applying best professional practice towards fostering good governance and providing leadership to other Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

He also seized the opportunity to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment and his subsequent confirmation by the Senate as the Auditor-General for the federation.

He said:”We look forward to a fruitful and beneficial interaction during the Federal Republic of Nigerias term of office from 2021 – 2023.”

