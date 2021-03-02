Ondo Suspends NURTW, RTEAN Activities in Motor Parks

By James Sowole

By Ondo State Government has announced the suspension of both National Union of Road transport workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

The suspension of the transport unions was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, while addressing journalists, adding that the suspension was with immediate effect.

The Senior Special Assistant attributed the suspension to the recent crisis within the unions over leadership tussles.

Odebowale directed the leadership of both NURTW and RTEAN to vacate motor parks across the 18 local government areas of the state, and to stop collecting money from taxi drivers and other motorists.

The governor aide, who also directed taxi drivers to revert to the old price of fifty naira, explained that new tickets would be purchased directly from the state government.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant said every attempt to make life difficult for the masses in state would be restricted, adding that security agencies had been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of any defaulters.

