News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over National Security Council Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

A meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) is currently holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

Attending the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others at the meeting are the Ministers of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola as well as Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor; the three Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The meeting is expected to review the current security situation in the country vis a vis the rising cases of kidnapping and banditry and proffer necessary solutions.

Here are images

