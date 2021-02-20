Youths to Organise Protest Match Against Okorocha

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth organisations in the South-east geopolitical zone has concluded arrangement to mobilise one million of its members to lawfully occupy the streets Owerri, capital of Imo State to demand for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, for alleged criminal conversion of the Eastern Palm University (EPU) Ogboko which was solely built with the state funds to his personal property.

In a press release jointly signed by Comrade Goodluck Ibem and Janice Igwe, President General and Secretary General respectively, charged the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to urgently order for the arrest and prosecution of Okorocha for allegedly enriching himself with state money while he served as governor.

“This kind of fraud is too alarming to be swept under the carpet. Okorocha took the good people of Imo State for granted by converting the peoples patrimony to his private property and he must be punished for such act of corruption.

“We call on Governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately expedite action on this EPU matter so that the law can take its full course.

“The Eastern Palm University, EPU, is just a tip of the iceberg of massive corruption perpetrated by Okorocha during his tenure as governor from 2011 to 2019. Okorocha’s time to account for his stewardship to the people is now.

“We urge the state government to beam it’s searchlight on the so called Ministry of Enjoyment and Entertainment, other parastatals and Agencies which he used to siphon the state resources for his personal use. The law is no respecter of persons and Okorocha must face the music of his gross abuse of office when he held sway as governor.

“We call on all our youths, men and women of goodwill to come out enmasse for a protest on Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 in Owerri to demand for the immediate prosecution of Rochas Okorocha over the unlawful convertion of Eastern Palm University, EPU, to his private property and for his gross abuse of office and massive corruption perpetrated during his tenure,” the group stated.

The youths organisation, however, commended Governor Uzodinma for his zero tolerance for corruption and “we urge him never to relent in his determination to ensure that Imo State is on the part of development and progress.

“We therefore urge all and sundry to support and rally round Governor Uzodinma as he takes the state to greater heights,” they said.

